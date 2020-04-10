Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after buying an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $932,829,000 after buying an additional 520,148 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

Medtronic stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.83. The company has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

