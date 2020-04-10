Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $73,000 in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Seaboard by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Seaboard by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seaboard by 96.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,348.09 on Friday. Seaboard Corp has a 1-year low of $2,614.00 and a 1-year high of $4,743.71.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $98.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

