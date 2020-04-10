Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $73,000 in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,197,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,096,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,036,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,195,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,069,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter.

IYW opened at $215.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.36. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $175.25 and a 52-week high of $261.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7253 per share. This is a boost from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

