Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 500.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4419 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

