Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $11,012,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,705,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,568,000 after acquiring an additional 303,014 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $131.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

