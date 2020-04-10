Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1,375.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after buying an additional 203,675 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 20.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 16.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 844,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,108,000 after buying an additional 121,786 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

NYSE:SJM opened at $112.75 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average of $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

