Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

