Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $85,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.44. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $98.15 and a 12-month high of $128.08. The firm has a market cap of $345.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

