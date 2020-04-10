Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $50,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $264.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.96. The company has a market cap of $254.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.91.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.