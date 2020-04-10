Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $148,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

