Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $145,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,006 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,744,000 after buying an additional 188,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,639,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,537,000 after buying an additional 188,603 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after buying an additional 1,109,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,126,000 after buying an additional 2,295,670 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $51.83 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12.

