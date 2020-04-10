Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $140,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 130.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,357,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,901,000 after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $300.01 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.38.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.67.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

