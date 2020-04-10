Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $109,000 Stock Position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in GrubHub during the first quarter worth $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at $31,113,000.

Get GrubHub alerts:

GrubHub stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.70 and a beta of 1.18. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRUB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other GrubHub news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,274.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,414. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.