Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $107,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $33.20 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.30.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

