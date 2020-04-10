Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.59.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $148.73 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

