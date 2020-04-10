Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 426.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $4,111,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $149.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Lithia Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.22.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $83.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.07. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

