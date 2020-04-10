Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 762.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,100 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,408,000 after buying an additional 2,013,232 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 55,800.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,803,000 after buying an additional 933,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Kroger stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

