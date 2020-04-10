Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 464,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 24,905 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 82,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of CPB opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

