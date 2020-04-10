Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Itron by 1,196.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itron by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Itron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 231,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,704.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 in the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITRI. ValuEngine downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

ITRI opened at $63.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

