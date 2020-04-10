Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,953,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,886,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,853,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,160,000 after acquiring an additional 605,866 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,131,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,475,000 after acquiring an additional 494,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,101,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,701,000 after acquiring an additional 318,447 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.03 and a 52-week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

