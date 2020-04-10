Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 8,568 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel T. Whalen purchased 13,500 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 6,500 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $56,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.09.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.70 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

