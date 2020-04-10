Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 328 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 250.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 17,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Allstate to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra cut their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of ALL opened at $100.34 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

