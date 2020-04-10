Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 1,243 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 174.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSXMK. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.