Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 1,120 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4,307.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,856 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.04. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $91.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

