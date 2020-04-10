Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,013 NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NHA opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

