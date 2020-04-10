Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,314,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,258,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,236,000 after buying an additional 396,011 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,422,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

NYSE:CCK opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.