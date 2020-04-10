Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 23 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $811,672,000 after purchasing an additional 58,660 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK opened at $471.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $579.00 to $448.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.18.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.