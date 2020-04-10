Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from GBX 357 ($4.70) to GBX 368 ($4.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers stock opened at GBX 197.85 ($2.60) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.54. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of GBX 129.40 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 408.50 ($5.37). The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.45.

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.