Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for S & U (LON:SUS)

S & U (LON:SUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of S & U in a research note on Monday.

Get S & U alerts:

LON SUS opened at GBX 1,670 ($21.97) on Wednesday. S & U has a 12 month low of GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.89). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,907.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,071.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47, a current ratio of 39.24 and a quick ratio of 39.24. The company has a market cap of $202.41 million and a P/E ratio of 7.07.

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for S & U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.