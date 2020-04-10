Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,623.83 ($21.36).

LON:FDEV opened at GBX 1,356 ($17.84) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,210.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,203.20. The firm has a market cap of $527.64 million and a P/E ratio of 97.55. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 829 ($10.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,452 ($19.10). The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

