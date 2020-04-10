Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) Insider Acquires £6,983.46 in Stock

Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) insider Robert Talbut bought 3,527 shares of Shires Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £6,983.46 ($9,186.35).

Shares of SHRS stock opened at GBX 212.50 ($2.80) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 262.40. Shires Income plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.61 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 299.46 ($3.94).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Shires Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

