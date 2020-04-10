Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $50.31 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $53.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. Research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

