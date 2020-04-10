Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

SJR opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0757 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJR. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

