Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Trading 5.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $9.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sharps Compliance traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.86, approximately 389,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 213,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

In other news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $29,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 958,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,823 shares of company stock valued at $99,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $120.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of -0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.