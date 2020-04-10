Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

OTCMKTS SHCAY opened at $2.61 on Friday. Sharp has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 176.82% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sharp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

