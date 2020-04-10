Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,041,000 after acquiring an additional 178,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $10,667,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $44.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $105.84. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

