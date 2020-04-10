Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 165.78 ($2.18).

LON:SRP opened at GBX 135.70 ($1.79) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.31. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 32.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 132.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.60.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

