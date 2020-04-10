Serco Group (LON:SRP) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SRP has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Serco Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 165.78 ($2.18).

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 135.70 ($1.79) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 97 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

