SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 124.84% and a negative net margin of 44.72%.
Shares of LEDS stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
SemiLEDs Company Profile
