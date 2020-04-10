SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 124.84% and a negative net margin of 44.72%.

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

