Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,494 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,015,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,536,000 after acquiring an additional 140,417 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIGI. JMP Securities raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $52.72 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

