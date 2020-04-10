SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

SEGXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

