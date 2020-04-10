Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,848,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,381,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,120,000 after buying an additional 146,798 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,310,000 after acquiring an additional 289,372 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,597,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,123,000 after purchasing an additional 112,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,380,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,184,000 after buying an additional 148,680 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $59.86.

