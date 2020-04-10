Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 258.7% in the first quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

