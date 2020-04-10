SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) PT Lowered to GBX 2,520

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,520 ($33.15) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,230 ($42.49) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,165 ($41.63) to GBX 3,270 ($43.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,150 ($41.44) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,310 ($30.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,521.67 ($33.17).

Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 2,660 ($34.99) on Wednesday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1-year low of GBX 1,711 ($22.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,638.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,068.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13.

In related news, insider Matthew Westerman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,972 ($25.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,720 ($25,940.54). Also, insider Peter Harrison sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,437 ($32.06), for a total value of £87,561.41 ($115,182.07). Insiders have purchased 2,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,312 in the last ninety days.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

