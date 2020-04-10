Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRRK. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.30. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 248.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,338,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

