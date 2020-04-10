Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCFLF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schaeffler from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

SCFLF stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

