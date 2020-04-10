SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

NYSE:SAP opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day moving average of $127.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SAP has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,937,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,503,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,467,000 after buying an additional 248,827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SAP by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after buying an additional 191,343 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,717,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,080,000 after buying an additional 167,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

