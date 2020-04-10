SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €125.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €125.00 ($145.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €121.00 ($140.70) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €126.68 ($147.30).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €110.00 ($127.91) on Wednesday. SAP has a 12-month low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 12-month high of €129.60 ($150.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The company has a market cap of $131.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is €104.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €115.89.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

