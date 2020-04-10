Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $17.90 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.90.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered Schlumberger from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

