Sanders Morris Harris LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 target price (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,338.12.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,042.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,017.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,920.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,851.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.46 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

